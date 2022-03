The Ministry of Health has received 5 digital mobile X-ray machines from USAID.

In a tweet by the Ministry of Health, it has also flagged off two mobile TB clinics.

“In addition, Jane Ruth Aceng flagged off 50 motorcycles for use in districts and commissioned 2 Mobile TB clinics procured with funding from Global Fund,” read the tweet.

The Ministry of Health has revealed that 5 health facilities will receive digital x-ray machines.

These are, Apac, Mityana, Kyenjojo, Rakai, and Kagadi.