The Ministry of Health has received the second batch of Ebola vaccine set to be used in clinical trials.

The World Health Organization (WHO) explains that there are currently no licensed vaccines for the Sudan strain of the virus that caused the infections in Uganda, adding that the trial is to determine whether any of the vaccines are effective in combating the Sudan strain.

Dr. Yonas Tegegn, the WHO representative in Uganda says a total of 5256 doses of Ebola vaccine have been received and that will be tried on individuals who are willing to volunteer. Makerere University Lung Institute is the principal investigator.

Even though the outbreak is seemingly waning with no new cases reported recently, Health Minister Dr. Ruth Aceng reminded the public to be careful until the 42 days elapse on 11th January 2023.