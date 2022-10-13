The Ministry of Health has rolled out Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) in 13 high-burden districts in West Nile and Lango sub-regions.

These include Madi Okollo, Koboko, Terego, Maracha, Adjumani, Arua, Yumbe, Moyo, Obongi. In Lango; Dokolo, Kalaki, Amolator and Kaberamaido will be covered under this exercise.

While flagging off spraying equipment required to carry out the exercise, the Director of General Health Services, Dr. Henry Mwebesa said the intervention will rapidly reduce adult mosquito vector density and longevity and expressed optimism this will help lower the malaria transmission rate. The exercise to be carried out in 12 districts, will cost USD 8.5m.

The chemical which will be used in the exercise is Fudora Fusion, certificated by the World Health Organization and the Uganda Bureau of Statistics. The chemical efficacy has been tested and causes no harm to human beings, according Mwebesa.