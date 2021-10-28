By Ritah Kemigisa

The ministry of health has attributed the delayed covid-19 testing processes at Entebbe international Airport to a technical fault in the data collection portal and movements and payments.

This follows sharp criticism by many of the travelers on social media over the delays at the Airport.

Speaking to KFM, the ministry’s spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona says they are working around the clock to ensure the problem is fixed adding that the director-general and technical personnel are at the Airport to access the situation.

Ainebyona has meanwhile apologized to all travelers’ for the inconveniences further pledging to improve services for all passengers.

The mandatory Covid-19 testing for all travelers entering the country through Entebbe International Airport started today.

The mandatory testing is aimed at curbing further importation of deadly variants of the coronavirus and preventing the spread of the disease as the country faces an imminent threat of a third wave of the pandemic, according to the Health ministry.

The tests are being carried out at 30USD down from 65USD that was earlier charged by in private labs.