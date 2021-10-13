By Ritah Kemigisa

The Ministry of health is considering blocking unvaccinated workers from accessing its headquarters at Nakasero.

This has been revealed by Health minister Dr Ruth Aceng this afternoon while updating the nation on the covid-19 situation and vaccination coverage in the country.

Aceng says the policy, yet to be rolled out is meant to set the pace for all Ugandans to get vaccinated.

She however says the workers who will be turned away will not have their salaries affected.

Aceng has meanwhile advised Ugandans to use the available vaccines and stop waiting for the deployment of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson.

She adds that the vaccine molecules will soon be deployed to among others, hard-to-reach areas.