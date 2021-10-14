By Ritah Kemigisa

The Ministry of Health has revealed plans to have vaccination points to places where it’s convenient for the elderly to get vaccinated.

This comes at a time statistics show that only 1.7% of people aged between 50 years and above are fully vaccinated.

Updating the nation on the covid19 vaccination and vaccine coverage, the health minister Dr Ruth Aceng noted an increased desire among the youth to get vaccinated.

She meanwhile said only 19.4% of the teachers out of the targeted over 500,000 are fully vaccinated.

34% of Health workers and 19% of security personnel who fall in the category of vulnerable groups are fully vaccinated.

The chairperson of the Covid Scientific Advisory Committee, Dr Misaki Wayengera has attributed the small numbers of fully vaccinated to the slow process.