Scientists at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) are optimistic about their ongoing research using mosquitoes to curb malaria.

The project, launched in 2016, is nearing the crucial stage of acquiring mosquitoes from a US laboratory and initiating their breeding program. However, this requires approval from the National Council for Science and Technology.

Dr. Jude Bigirwenkye, UVRI’s stakeholder engagement manager, emphasizes the importance of continuous research for burdened countries like Uganda to eradicate malaria. He highlights the collaborative nature of the project, involving teams across Africa, the UK, the US, and a local target malaria consortium.

“We have applied for regulatory permission to be able to move to the next level of importing and studying genetically modified mosquitoes within our insectary. We anticipate that we can be able to import the mosquitoes when we get the approvals from the regulators and then work in containment for more than two years and also apply afresh for work that can be done on a confined level to have these mosquitoes tried on a given area,” he said Monday.

The World Health Organization estimates that 608,000 people die from malaria globally, with a staggering 48 daily deaths in Uganda alone. The majority of these fatalities are children and pregnant mothers.