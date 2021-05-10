By Prossy Kisakye

A section of religious leaders has asked President Museveni to urgently assent to the National Health Insurance Scheme Bill that was passed by parliament recently saying it offers timely services to the majority of Uganda’s population who cannot afford to pay cash.

In a joint statement issued after a dialogue at Lweza Training and Conference Center, read by Father Constantine Mbonabingi, religious leaders say although government tries to provide free health care services, a big proportion of health expenditure is met by individuals who pay cash to the health providers when they seek health care.

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Bill, seeks to provide universal healthcare to all Ugandans.

According to Daily Monitor, data from the Ministry of Health indicates that the total annual health expenditure stands at Shs7.5 trillion.

Of this, 15 per cent is from government funding, 42 per cent from donors, 41 per cent from individuals (out of pocket) when they fall sick and only two per cent from pre-payment mechanisms.