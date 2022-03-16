By Moses Ndhaye

President Museveni has asked doctors to work closely with the innovators of herbal medicine through doing clinical trials and this will rule out mistrust and thereafter help to identify the important elements which cure a given illness.

President Museveni made the order during a consultative meeting with a team of scientists from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, the World Health Organization (WHO), and herbalists at State House, Entebbe.

In the meeting, the President lectured the team on the significance of herbal medicine.

He says once the trials are done and the herb is considered to be good then let it be captured and put on record thus earning intellectual property protection, and after, it be used here and internationally.