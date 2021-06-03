By Damali Mukhaye & Ritah Kemigisa

As Uganda commemorates Uganda Martyrs, President Museveni has prayed for God’s intervention for solutions that can change the COVID-19 story.

According to Museveni, economies, across the globe, have been affected by the pandemic, lives have been lost and yet the second wave is stronger and aggressive.

Museveni however says people should not lose hope but rather be committed in observing Covid-19 prevention guidelines that are already in place, be informed, and avoid social media misinformation about the pandemic and the vaccines.

In a speech represented by the head of civil service John Mitala, at the Anglican Shrine at Namugongo, the president has said the Uganda martyrs are celebrated for their display of courage, boldness and unshaken determination to stand up for their faith even in the face of persecution and death.

President Museveni has also decried the growing defiance and corruption among Ugandans, warning that his government will not tolerate it.

He said that such evils change the image of the nation, asking religious leaders to discourage Ugandans from endorsing them.