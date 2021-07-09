By Elizabeth Kamurungi

President Museveni has reportedly raised questions about the honesty of Ministry of Health officials headlining the fight against Covid-19, and threatened during a Cabinet meeting on Monday to arrest the “thieves”.

At the said meeting, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng tabled a Shs1.2 trillion budget that she said would help bankroll the government’s response to the second wave of the pandemic, according to sources that attended the sitting.

Coronavirus struck Uganda in March 2020 and has, according to official statistics released by the Health ministry yesterday, killed 2,012 people in the country.

In the early stages, the Health ministry was praised for their strong leadership and response that tamed the epidemic’s damage in the country.

However, the Auditor General later raised queries about the handling of resources for fighting the pandemic, spotted contracts prepaid before signing and reported about questionable procurements.

