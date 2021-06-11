By Guest Writer

‘‘Covid-19 always seemed far off- affecting people in other countries and probably truck drivers. I did not ever think that it would get to me.

In fact, for over eight months (after the March 19, 2020 outbreak) as family, we prayed for Covid-19 patients randomly. Little did I know that I would later need such prayers.

My assumption was that it only affected those that were part of crowds that did not follow SOPs.

It was like any other day. I began feeling slight cough but with high fever. I decided to keep away from any pre-planned meeting. Besides, I contacted Dr Joseph Gavin Nyanzi together with his medical team that conducted a Covid-19 test at Makerere University Hospital in November, 2020. The results were positive. When I heard the bad news, many confusing thoughts ran through my mind.

The nurse was very kind and professional in her communication- letting me know that the only space available that day was at a Naguru Chinese Hospital.

All the other hospitals were full. I was advised to self-isolate in a room somewhere and to rush to the hospital only if I started experiencing breathing complications.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/special-reports/my-covid-19-story-self-isolation-was-one-of-the-worst-moments-3431338