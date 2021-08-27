By Rajab Mukombozi More by this Author

The Uganda National Drug Authority (NDA) has approved another herbal drug to complement the treatment and management of Covid-19.

The drug named Vidicine was unveiled in Mbarara City on Wednesday by pharmacognist Edward Kazire, the proprietor of Kazire Health Products.

“A year ago, our research team embarked on a huge project aimed at finding out a complementary treatment for Covid-19, this was in response to the pandemic that befell the world. Being practitioners in the field of natural medicine, we found it important to engage in first tracking the solution to save our people,” Mr Kazire said.

Commitment to research

He said scientists will keep making research to ensure that they get a cure for Covid-19 as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic.

“I would like to inform Ugandans and the world of science that the journey of finding this solution is taking shape. We registered a landmark step on August 16 when NDA notified our herbal medicine under brand name Kazire Vidicine,” Mr Kazire said.

