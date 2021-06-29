By Damali Mukhaye

The National Drug Authority has approved use of the Covidex herbal medicine in the treatment of covid-19 patients.

Controversies surrounded this medication after the government blocked its use until it was approved with public testimonies about its effectiveness.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center, the NDA Executive Director, David Nahamya has said that after rigorous assessment and inspection of the factory manufacturing this Covidex, they have approved its use for treatment of viral infections.

Nahamya quickly adds that covidex does not cure Covid-19 but it can supplement the core medication being administered on covid patients.