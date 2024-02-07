The National Drug Authority (NDA) says it has recovered fake Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccines on the market

According to Mr Abiaz Rwamwiri, the NDA spokesperson, the fake drugs were found in Kampala drug shops through a post-market surveillance operation by officials from the Authority.

The said fake vaccines include, the Purified FMD Fotivax foot and Mouth disease inactivated vaccine, and the National Veterinary Institute Foot and Mouth Disease Board spectrum vaccine.

Rwamwiri says these drugs are not authorized to be on the market.

The incident comes at a time when the country is experiencing quarantine enforced by the Ministry of Agriculture, affecting movement in 32 districts where Foot and Mouth disease has been detected.

The quarantine restricts the movement of livestock and livestock products in and out of these districts, emphasizing the severity of the situation.