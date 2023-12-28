The National Drug Authority (NDA) is investigating the Fedate medication circulating on the market after a viral social media video that sparked concern.

The video, which has spread online, depicts someone opening capsules of a purported drug called Fedate and demonstrating its unusual magnetic attraction. The person in the video says the drug had caused immense pain to his wife who was taking it.

In a statement dated December 28, 2023, NDA says the individual did not provide information on how they obtained the medication, which hinders a thorough investigation into the case.

” Fedate is dully registered and approved for use after undergoing all due regulatory processes of NDA,” NDA’s statement reads in part.

“Carbonyl Iron, one of the ingredients of the powder in the capsule can be attracted by a magnet as an inherent property,” the statement reads further.

The drug authority has now resolved to investigate the Fedate medication circulating on the market to ensure it meets the approved standard and quality specifications.

It however adds that the capsules that contain folic acid, and Vitamin B12 among other contents sometimes have side effects like gastrointestinal upsets and constipation.

The medicine is prescribed for iron deficiency anemia.