By Mike Sebalu

The National Drug Authority (NDA) is today Monday, September 26, starting off a vaccination campaign for all dogs and cats across the country with a view of having them free from Rabies as Uganda prepares to join the world to celebrate World Rabies Day on September 28.

Last week, the Minister of Animal Industry, Bright Rwamira disclosed that the government had developed a national Rabies elimination strategy that will see the country get rid of rabies by 2030.

While speaking to KFM, Abiaz Rwawmiri the Public Relations Manager – National Drug Authority said they target a total of over 20,000 dogs countrywide but much emphasis will be put on Kampala district where more than 2000 dogs are being targeted.