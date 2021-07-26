By Benjamin Jumbe

The National Forestry Authority (NFA) has embarked on scaling up the growth of the Warburgia ugandensis- the Covidex active ingredient plant.

This follows concerns over the possible depletion of the tree species which is being used in the manufacture of COVIDEX, a supplementary herbal treatment for Covid-19 due to increased demand.

Stephen Galima, the coordinator of natural forests management at the National Forestry Authority says through the community tree planting program of the authority, they are to scale up the growth of this particular tree species in different parts of the country.

He calls on members of the public who are interested to reach out to the authority and pick up seedlings of this tree species.

Warburgia ugandensis is known to have potent antifeedant and antifungal components