By Promise Twinamukye

As the world celebrates Women’s day on March 8, Nation Media Group Uganda will partner with International Hospital Kampala and UMC Victoria hospital to create awareness about Fibroids.

The in charge Corporate Social Responsibility NMG Uganda Barbara Nyakaana, says during the month of March, the two hospitals will offer free and discounted tests and screening of fibroids to women.

With 50 per cent discount, a number of women will be able to have abdominal scans, breast and cervical cancer scans and Pap smear with free consultations on fibroid-related conditions.

The campaign follows an article published in the Daily Monitor on February 8 in which popular radio personality Robina Mbabazi a.k.a Bina Babie detailed her battle with fibroids and the misconception that even without going to hospital, one will get healed.

This will be followed by an editorial driven campaign on fibroids from March 8 to 31.

The focus of this campaign is to draw public attention to the devastation that fibroids can cause, addressing its risk factors, who can get fibroids and why, treatment options, financial implications of treating fibroids, how the discovery of fibroids affects relationships and how having fibroids can impact one’s fertility.

Readers will also share their personal experience of living with fibroids and the stigma that comes with it.

On March 8, International Medical centre in Mukono District will provide free consultation on fibroids, family planning, blood pressure and blood sugar testing; breast and cervical cancer screening.

Nyakaana, says conditions such as fibroids are common but society shies away from talking about it. Because of this, a number of women suffer with the disease opting instead to self-treat with herbal medicine. Often, women go to hospital when the condition has worsened yet with early diagnosis and treatment, a woman will be able to live a life without complications.

All lives matter and we believe that women’s health is paramount. We hope that through this campaign we will not only create awareness about the condition but we will be able to reach a number of women and offer them assistance,” Nyakaana says.