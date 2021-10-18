By Steven Ariong

Police in Moroto District has dismissed claims by the hospital staff of armed men loitering at the regional referral hospital describing the allegation as false.

According to the claim by nurses at the hospital, the first incident happened on August 2, when three men armed with guns jumped over the hospital fence into the compound causing a stampede.

Another incident was on September 15, where four armed men were reportedly seen cleaning their guns behind the hospital mortuary and on alerting police, they fled.

The third incident was on September 29, when three armed men were again seen hiding around the staff quarters at around 9 pm.

The fourth incident was on September 31, when a group of people beat up one of the nurses who was going for night duty, while on October 13, a nurse on night duty reportedly encountered a man with an AK47 rifle in the toilet at the outpatient department.

According to Amos Oboke, the Principal Administrator of Moroto regional referral hospital, by Friday morning, there was no nurse willing to take on night duty amid growing tension over their security.

However, Michael Longole the Karamoja regional police spokesperson has rubbished the claims by the staff of Moroto hospital describing them as a fabrication by some ill-intentioned hospital staff.

He has threatened to arrest hospital staff and nurses who spread this harmful information.

