By Ritah Kemigisa

Preliminary findings from an ongoing study on infections that may occur on vaccinated people have ruled out allegations that fully vaccinated persons have acquired severe infection and died.

Updating the nation on the covid19 situation in the country, the health minister Dr Ruth Aceng says a team of experts has been analysing data of hospitalised covid-19 cases in Mulago and Entebbe hospitals from June 15th to 21st as part of monitoring the vaccine efficacy.

She says out of 200 patients investigated, 11 patients had received at least one dose while 189 had not received any dose by the time of admission.

Dr Aceng further says there was no fully vaccinated person hospitalised with covid-19.

She however says the study continues to assess the effect of vaccination on the outcomes of the patients in the current wave.