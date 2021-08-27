By Benjamin Jumbe

A number of people who had come to get their COVID-19 jabs have had to be set away from Mulago Hospital.

Big crowds had gathered for vaccination but they were disappointed to hear that there was not going to be any vaccination today.

Addressing the waiting people, the hospital’s deputy executive director Dr Rosemary Byanyima said they have not received any vaccines today from KCCA.

She adds that the doses got yesterday were used up due to the overwhelming numbers that showed up, advising the people to try out other vaccination centres.

The hospital which yesterday attended to those receiving the second hab was today supposed to handle those getting the first.