By Christine Nakyeyune

The National Planning Authority (NPA) has registered a 16% decline in the number of reported new Covid-19 cases from the previous week.

According to the authority’s weekly projection report, a total of 365, which is a daily average of 52 cases was recorded for the week ending 19th February 2022.

In a press statement, the NPA Executive Director Joseph Muvala says the number of COVID-19 related deaths also dropped by 70% to 7.

He adds that from the model projections, the number of new cases is expected to gradually decline in the next two weeks with a weekly total of 344 and a daily average of 49 for the week ending 26th February.

Meanwhile, a total 300 is projected for the week ending 5th March, with a daily average of 50 new cases. On the African continent, cases have generally continued to decline.

However, while there was an 83% weekly decline for the continent, Zimbabwe and Ghana recorded significant increases (115%, 123%).

The overall number of COVID-19 related deaths in the continent slightly reduced to 2,729 from 2,935 the previous weeks with South Africa, Egypt and Tunisia recording the highest deaths (1,632, 402,310 respectively) for the week ending 19th February.