By Prossy Kisakye

Nsambya hospital has today launched the 250 litres Human Breast Milk Bank to save life of new born babies.

It is said over 20% of new born babies die due failure to get milk within 48 hours after birth.

The Director of health services at Ministry of health Dr. Charles Olaro, while launching the Bank has committed government’s support since there is no factory in Uganda which manufactures human Milk.

Olaro has applauded Nsambya hospital for coming out with the first ever breast feeding milk banker in Uganda.

Meanwhile Dr. Victoria Nakibuka, a Child doctor at the hospital and one of the brains behind the initiative, has urged Women to freely to support the initiative.

She says the milk will be got from women who have excess breast milk.