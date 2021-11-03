By Moses Ndhaye

The Uganda Heart Institute has revealed that over 10, 000 out of 1.4 m babies born annually have heart defects.

According to the institute’s executive director Dr John Omagino, congenital heart defects are caused by factors that can be controlled and others that are yet to be determined.

Dr. Omagino says mothers of extreme ages especially those aged 45 years and young girls aged 15 to 16years are at higher risk of producing babies with heart defects.

He explains that the hormones of 16-year-olds are not yet stable while in 45 years the system becomes unstable.

Dr. Omagino made the remakes while officiating at the launch of the annual prudential heart awareness campaign which is intended to empower the community to avoid contracting cardiovascular-related diseases.