As the country prepares to be declared Ebola-free today, it has emerged that $42 million (Shs154b) out of the $81.2 million (Shs298b) mobilised by partners for the Ebola Sudan Response remains unspent.

The revelation was made during the Ebola Virus Disease Response Accountability Forum in Kampala yesterday.

Mr. Jerry Jonas, a World Health Organisation (WHO) partner coordinator, said: “We have 56 partners of which 29 mobilised $81.2m for the Ebola response.”

The undersecretary in the Ministry of Health, Mr Kenneth Akili, also revealed that $3.21m (Shs12b) of the $6 million (Shs22b) that the government contributed was not utilised.

The Health minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, tasked partners who have not yet accounted for the funds to do so with immediate effect.