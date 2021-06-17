By Tonny Abet & Nobert Atukunda

The oxygen crisis in Uganda’s medical facilities is biting harder now with atleast 30 Covid-19 patients reported to have died at Mulago national referral hospital alone on Tuesday night.

This was after the hospital’s oxygen supply malfunctioned.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, senior Mulago hospital staff said 18 bodies had by yesterday afternoon been released for burial.

There were however different accounts of what happened. One version is that oxygen supply to the Intensive Care and High Dependency Units failed at night, while the other that is corroborated by the officials is that oxygen supply pressure dropped drastically due to high intake by patients.

Dr. Rosemary Byanyima, the Mulago hospital deputy director said she was not sure about the deaths, but admitted that the facility had been grappling with the problems of oxygen supply from the plant.

Meanwhile, the ministry of health announced yesterday that 49 new covid-19 deaths occurred on Tuesday, the highest single day reported fatalities bringing the total to 508.

The number of infections now stands at 65, 631.