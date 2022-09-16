The state minister for health in charge of general duties, Hanifa Kawooya has challenged health workers to make their handwriting readable for the safety of patients.

The appeal was made by the minister on Thursday, September 15 as Uganda joined the rest of the world to commemorate World Patient Safety Day.

According to Kawooya, some patients make errors while taking their drugs after failing to interpret the doctor’s prescription due to the poor medic’s handwriting.

She says when doctors improve their handwriting, it will help in reducing cases of patients taking wrong dosage which sometimes leads to disability and death.