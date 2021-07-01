By Moses Ndhaye

The Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda has cautioned people with diabetes and pregnant women against uncontrolled use of Covidex, a herbal remedy approved by the National Drug Authority as supportive treatment for Covid-19.

Dr Pamela Achii, the society’s president, says although the active ingredient in Covidex is known to be effective against viral diseases, there is still much that scientists are yet to understand about the remedy which is yet to undergo further clinical trials.

According to the developer of Covidex, Prof Patrick Ogwang, a lecturer at Mbarara University Faculty of Pharmacy, the active ingredient in the product is called bebeerine obtained from bark heart plants

Dr Achii also warned against hoarding and bulk buying of Covidex, which she says could easily lead to abuse.