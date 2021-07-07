By Juliet Nalwooga

The National Planning Authority (NPA) has predicted a spike in the Covid-19 cases in the next 2 weeks.

Dr Joseph Muvawala, the NPA Executive Director, has told journalists that 19 days into the 42-day partial lockdown, the NPA model is projecting a total of 7,214 new cases for the two weeks from 27th June to 3rd July to 10th July.

He however quickly adds that using a Ugandan made model developed in March 2020 that projects the cases of Covid-19 in two weeks, they have established that the cases will slightly reduce, averaging at 1,037 new infections per day.

Muvawala has urged Ugandans to be patient throughout the remaining days of the lockdown to avoid a possible third wave of the pandemic.