By Moses Ndhaye

The polio immunization campaign is set to be launched today with a target of immunizing about 8 million children below the age of five years.

The minister for health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng says immunization exercise will be conducted door-to-door countrywide from January 14th to January 16th.

She says they are targeting to vaccinate about 8.8 million children under five with the novel oral polio vaccines (nOPV2).

She says they are doing this to ensure that polio is eliminated in the country.

Last year in August, Uganda announced that there was a polio outbreak in the country after samples on fecal matter collected from Lubingi tested positive.

The ministry of health warned at the time that it was the rare wild poliovirus type 2, whose vaccine was withdrawn from the country’s routine immunization exercises in 2016.