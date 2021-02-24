By KFM REPORTER

The Commonwealth Secretary-General has warned that poorer countries will most likely “bear the brunt of hundreds of thousands of needless deaths” from inequalities in access to Covid-19 vaccines.

In a video address to the High-Level Segment at the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva Patricia Scotland Covid-19 has shone a harsh light on health inequalities within and between countries.

She told the more than 130 high-level dignitaries, including heads of state, foreign ministers, and heads of international organizations that nowhere is this more evident than in access to vaccines.

The Secretary-General also warns inequitable vaccine access could derail the global economic recovery and make wealthier nations lose money.