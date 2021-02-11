By Benjamin Jumbe

The government of Uganda is still continuing with procurement of the Astrazeneca vaccine

This has been revealed by the minister of health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng a day after state minister for health in charge of general duties Robinah Nabanja said the ministry had halted the process to allow further engagements and consultations with scientists over its safety and efficacy.

Addressing journalists at Media centre in Kamala Dr Aceng said government will use Astrazeneca vaccine to protect its people with 400,000 dozes for the first phase out of the 18M ordered.

She further said the country is expected to receive 3M dozes vaccines from the covax facility with the first 1.4M dozes expected before end of March 2021

The country is currently having 39,911 covid infections,328 deaths and 14,470 recoveries.