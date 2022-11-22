Health experts have cautioned members of the public against self-medication. It comes at a time concerns have been raised over the growing antimicrobial resistance among many patients.

The most comprehensive estimates of the global impact of antimicrobial resistance indicate that self-medication has become a leading cause of death worldwide and is killing about 3,500 people every day, something that poses a significant threat to humanity.

Speaking at a policy dialogue as part of the world antimicrobial awareness week, Commissioner for policy development and capacity building at the office of the president, Dr. Mohamed Moki advised members of the public to ensure that they get prescriptions for medicines from qualified personnel.