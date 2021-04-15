By Juliet Nalwooga

The ministry of health has this morning raised the red flag over the increasing rate of Non- Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaduchu, the state minister of Health in charge of primary health care attributed the increase to ignorance about NCDs and unhealthy lifestyles.

Dr Kaduchu has appealed to Ugandans to embrace healthy diets rich in vegetables, to avoid refined sugars, take less salt, avoid excessive alcohol consumption and engage in physical activity for atleast 30 minutes a day.

The minister says NCDs currently contribute about 35% of all annual hospital based mortalities.

According to the Ministry of Health 2018 report, NCDs surpassed infectious diseases as the leading cause of deaths of people below 70years.

80% of 335 covid-19 deaths were related to either diabetes or hypertension.

NCDs are diseases that are not transmissible directly from one person to another including most cancers, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.