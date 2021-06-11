By Ritah Kemigisa

RwandAir has announced that it has suspended flights to and from Entebbe International Airport in Uganda with immediate effect.

According to the New Times, the suspension follows a surge in Covid-19 cases in Uganda.

Affected customers have been asked to rebook and fly at a later date, once flights resume or request a refund.

“Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in Uganda, RwandAir announces the suspension of its flights to Entebbe effective 10 June 2021, until further notice,” Rwanda’s national carrier said in a statement.

Uganda has seen an upsurge in new confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in recent days, forcing the President on Sunday to order a partial lockdown for 42 days.

On Thursday, the ministry of health confirmed 1,438 cases of covid19 from tests carried out on June 8th 2021.

Uganda now has a total of 56,949 cases of covid19 with 402 related deaths.

The country has registered over 47,000 recoveries while currently, a total of 784 people are on admission.

757,664 people have so far been vaccinated against covid19.

Uganda received 964,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from covax facility and the government of India.

Meanwhile, the ban on flights from Uganda to The United Arab Emirates also takes effect today.

According to the order issued recently, the ban applies to transit passengers, in addition to passengers who have travelled through Uganda, Zambia and DRC in the last 14 days prior to their arrival in the United Arab Emirates.