By Abubaker Kirunda

Seven inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 in Busesa government prison in Bugweri District.

The district head of the Covid-19 fight task force Richard Gulume says the affected inmates have been isolated for treatment.

Gulume who doubles as the RDC for Bugweri says the prison has a total of 182 inmates.

He said further screening for Covid-19 cases at the facility is to be done soon to reduce high tension and ensure the safety of inmates as they continue enforcing prevention guidelines.

Gulume advises residents to continue observing the Covid-19 guidelines to not only avoid arrest by law enforcers but to prevent further spread of the virus.