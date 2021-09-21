By Ritah Kemigisa

State House Health Monitoring Unit has busted a labour export company named Al-Saud that has been selling fake covid19 vaccination cards to Ugandans.

According to a statement from the Unit’s executive director Dr. Warren Naamara, the Salama road based company has been selling to clients fake vaccination cards bearing stamps from the ministry of Health, Butabika hospital and Selmek medical services with back dated stamps at shs 150,000.

Dr Naamara says following a tip off on September 17th, investigators from the unit were able to track and trap two suspects from the labor firm who have since been arrested.

He says one of the suspects led their team to the card’s source of printing at Maria’s Galleria shopping mall in Kampala where a number of travel documents were recovered including; 46 fake printed certificate of good conduct from Interpol, 26 passports, and birth certificates.

Dr Naamara meanwhile adds that further investigations into the illegal activities of the company show that its license was suspended and as such is operating illegally.