By Moses Ndhaye

The State House Health Monitoring Unit has impounded stolen government drugs worth Shs1.5b from Nansana, Wakiso District.

The unit’s director Dr Warren Namala says the drugs were recovered in a house belonging to a man only identified as Waiswa who is on the run.

Namala says some of the impounded medicines include Anti-Retrovirals, TB and Malaria drugs as well as family planning products among others.

He says some of the drugs were expired, but they are still investigating their source.