By Abubaker Kirunda

At least 20 children have been hospitalized at Jinja general hospital after they were bitten by a stray dog.

The dog that moved in seven villages of Jinja city bit the victims on the legs and backside.

The Jinja Resident District Commissioner Elija Madoi confirms that some of the children are in critical condition.

Madoi attributes the unfortunate incident to failure by many dog owners to vaccinate them.

The RDC is however not happy with the Buwenge Health Centre IV in charge who refused to give treatment to the victims for failure to pay at least Shs20,000 each yet the facility is a government facility.

He has now directed that police summon the Buwenge health Centre IV in charge to record a statement saying the condition of some of the victims worsened because of his failure to give them first aid before being transferred to the general hospital.