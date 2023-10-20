Health experts have asked developing countries to embrace the use of telemedicine innovations to improve the quality of health services offered.

According to Dr. Wilbrode Okungu the chief executive officer at Net-Doc, the government should revolutionize telemedicine to enable the community access quality services,

He says currently, the doctor-patient and the nurse-patient ratio is 1:25,000 and 1:11,000 which is below the World Health Organization recommendation ratio of 1:1000 respectively.

“With the advancements in technology and the increasing demand for convenient and accessible healthcare services, telemedicine must be embraced,” he said.

He made the remarks while launching the NetDoc telemedicine platform providing consultations with specialists, regardless of their location.

He says with the few health workers, the country will provide quality health care to its citizens when the telemedicine system is embraced.