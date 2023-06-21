By Babra Anyait

Uganda Blood Transfusion Service (UBTS) has reported a shortage of 150000 units of blood annually hence calling for government support.

According to the bank, they currently need 450,000 units but only 300,000 can be collected annually.

This was revealed during their partnership with Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) at the donor day event held in Gayaza Kampala under the theme, “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often”.

According to Peter Eceru, the programme coordinator at CEHURD, safe blood and blood components are critical in the prevention and treatment of malaria, anaemia, morbidity reduction, promotion of maternal and child health, and provision of blood for victims of accidents and emergencies.

Eceru says with the partnership, they intend to enable children under 5 years who need about 50% of the blood to fight anaemia when they suffer severe malaria and malnutrition.

As part of the commemorations of World Donor Day, they also want to ensure that women with pregnancy – related complications take about 30% of the blood demand, while the remaining 20% is shared by those in need of surgical operation trauma victims, and those who suffer chronic illnesses such as cancer and sickle cell diseases.

Meanwhile, Ms. Esther Namayanja, the focal person for blood recruitment at Red Cross has urged Ugandans to participate in blood donation drives in a bid to save lives.