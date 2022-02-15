By Moses Ndhaye

The Ministry of health has announced that Uganda is out of the COVID19 third wave outbreak following a steady reduction in positivity rate.

The Minister of Health Dr.Ruth Jane Aceng says currently the country has only four districts that have registered covid -19 cases.

These include; Kampala, Kabalore ,Mpigi and Wakiso.

According to Aceng, the positivity rate stands at 1% and 10 to 20 cases are registered in the above-mentioned districts that have active cases.

The minister made the remarks while receiving 1000 oxygen cylinders donated by the world health organization in partnership with the world health organization.

The donation is worth USD 230,000.

She asked the community to continue respecting the standard operating procedures to minimize the spread of the pandemic.