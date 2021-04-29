Uganda has registered the deadly COVID-19 variant from India.

According to Ministry of health, the variant was registered today. The Ministry has therefore called upon Ugandans to take the COVID-19 SOPs seriously.

”The deadly COVID-19 variant from India has been detected in #Uganda.

Ensure you: Wear a mask when in public, Wash hands with clean water and soap or use a hand sanitizer, Practice physical distancing, Get vaccinated NOW,” read a tweet from the ministry.

Currently, only one case of the Indian strain of Covid-19 has been confirmed and the case is being treated at Mulago hospital.

Uganda currently has 41,797 confirmed COVID-19 cases.