By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda today joins countries around the world to commemorate world sight day.

The day held every second Thursday of October seeks to raise awareness about good eye health and prevention of blindness.

As the country commemorates this day, the director of clinical services in the ministry of health, Dr Charles Olaro has urged members of the public to ensure they take good care of their eyes to avoid sight problems.

In light of increased use of digital technologies, Dr Olaro advises people to ensure they read in good light and watch television when lights are on to avoid straining their eyes arguing that effects would be felt in the long run.

The national celebrations are to be held in Moroto under the theme “Love your eyes to ensure that everyone counts”