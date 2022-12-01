Uganda today joins the rest of the world to commemorate World Aids Day. Much as there has been a reduction in HIV prevalence among the rural population, the country continues to register new infections among adolescents and young women.

However speaking to KFM, the executive director Uganda Aids Commission, Dr. Nelson Musoba says the country has made great strides in ending AIDS boasting of having achieved the 90-90-90 UNAIDS global health target by 2020.

“The UN targets are that; 90% of people living with HIV know their status, 90% of those positive are on treatment and 90% of those taking HIV drugs have achieved viral suppression,” he said.

He however, he admits that the Covid-19 pandemic has been a huge blow in the fight, creating a number of setbacks including; people missing out on taking their drugs due to the pandemic induced lockdowns.

Dr Musoba adds that much as reports have shown that most African countries are off track in meeting global targets, he rallies all individuals to join the fight if it’s to be a success.

There are 1.4 million people living with HIV in Uganda. The theme for this year’s AIDS Day is “Ending inequalities among adolescent girls, young women and boys.”