Uganda has ordered for immediate screening and testing at its southern border following an outbreak of Marburg virus that has killed five people in Bukoba, Tanzania.

The disease, whose victims present symptoms such as fever, vomiting, bleeding in various parts of the body openings, flu and diarrhoea, has also infected seven other people in the area, which is closer to the Ugandan border.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, yesterday said screening and testing is being done at Kasensero and Mutukula border points.

“The Ministry of Health is ready on high alert. Risk assessments are being done in the area. We are also doing targeted communication in the area,” Mr Ainebyoona said.

The disease, which broke out in two villages in Bukoba and Kagera a few days ago, was only confirmed to be Marburg virus by the Tanzanian authorities yesterday.

“Our public health laboratory results have confirmed that this disease is caused by Marburg virus,” Tanzania health minister Ummy Mwalimu said.