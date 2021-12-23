By Christine Nakyeyune

Uganda has received another consignment of covid-19 vaccines from the Danish Government.

The latest shipment of 484,000 Moderna doses is scheduled for arrival on December 30th.

This is part of a total of 742,000 vaccine doses donated to the Ministry of Health to assist Uganda in its fight against COVID-19.

A shipment of 258,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca doses arrived on 14 December 2021.

Both donations are being shipped through the COVAX facility—the global partnership for universal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The Danish Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Nicolaj A. Hejberg Petersen says these shipments mark an important step towards the goal of ensuring the fair and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

Uganda is currently engaged in an accelerated push to vaccinate all individuals 18 years and above, comprising approximately 22 million people, or half of Uganda’s population.

COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, and the World Health Organization (WHO), with UNICEF as a key implementing partner. UNICEF, which is the largest single buyer of vaccines in the world, is engaged with manufacturers and partners on the procurement of COVID-19 vaccine doses, while supporting freight, logistics and storage at the global and local levels.