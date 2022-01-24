By Ivan Ssenabulya

Uganda has registered a 52% reduction in the number of daily covid-19 infections during the third wave of the Omicron variant.

According to the National Planning Authority, this reduction was noted in the past week ending 22nd January, when slightly over 2,000 were recorded.

The authority has also projected a continued decline in the coming week with an average of 300 cases daily.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has recorded 200 new infections and 9 new deaths from the results of tests done on 22nd January 2022.

Currently, Uganda has over 160,000 cumulative confirmed cases, 3,400 cumulative deaths, 280 active cases on admission and 99,000 recoveries.