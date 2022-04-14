Uganda has continued to record a steady reduction in the new cases of Covid-19.

According to the National Planning Authority, the new COVID-19 cases are expected to remain low over the next two weeks with the model projecting a weekly total of 67 new cases and a daily average of 10 for the week ending 16th April, 2022.

It further indicates that in the week ending on 9th April, Uganda recorded its lowest weekly total of 53 new cases since July 2020, with a daily average of 8 cases.

It is 13 weeks since the country recorded its highest weekly total of over 10,000 new cases in the week ending 8th January.

A weekly total of 79 new cases and a daily average of 11 is projected for the week ending 23rd April.

No COVID-19 related deaths were recorded over the past week.

On the African continent, cases are mostly declining although Botswana, South Africa and Egypt are recording more than 500 new cases daily. The number of COVID-19 related deaths have continued to decline with the highest numbers being recorded in Tunisia, South Africa and Egypt (102, 64 and 56 respectively).